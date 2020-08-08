DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) & Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Head to Head Survey

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSP Group and Intel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $117.61 million 3.02 -$1.19 million $0.29 52.76 Intel $71.97 billion 2.84 $21.05 billion $4.87 9.86

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DSP Group and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intel 10 17 15 0 2.12

DSP Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.61%. Intel has a consensus price target of $61.94, suggesting a potential upside of 28.96%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Intel.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -2.69% 3.10% 2.31% Intel 29.97% 31.55% 17.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of DSP Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intel beats DSP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, Internet of Things and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company operates in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products. It also provides NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; and programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization, and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Its platforms are used in notebooks, systems, and desktops; cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market segments; and retail, automotive, industrial, and various other embedded applications. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, industrial and communication equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a collaboration with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to develop software defined infrastructure for network functions virtualization, distributed cloud, and 5G applications. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

