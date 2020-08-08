DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 119,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.91. 9,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.