DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Cap of $224,268.69

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $224,268.69 and approximately $143.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00023078 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013354 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00015393 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 142% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00023827 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

