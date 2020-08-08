Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.14% of Duke Realty worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,663 shares of company stock worth $1,642,992. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.28%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.