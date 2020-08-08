DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DXC Technology updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.35 EPS.

DXC stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 6,479,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,594. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

