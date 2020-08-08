Dynamic (DYN) Trading Up 94.1% This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 94.1% higher against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.52 million and $44,106.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11,786.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.62 or 0.03314117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.18 or 0.02623146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00495209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00802456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00801794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00059156 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00016590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,052,120 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

