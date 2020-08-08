e-Gulden Market Cap Tops $1.31 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $12.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00490684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,961,092 coins and its circulating supply is 17,138,762 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

