e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,841,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,473 shares of company stock worth $10,761,847 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,546,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 439,348 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 201,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 596,810 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 883,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

