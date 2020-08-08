e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.46%.

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.01. 883,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,316. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $51,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,339.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $629,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,473 shares of company stock worth $10,761,847. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

