EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.76

EACO Corp (OTCMKTS:EACO)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.76 and traded as low as $16.00. EACO shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $73.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter.

EACO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EACO)

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

