Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 158,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGRX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,082. The company has a market cap of $649.39 million, a P/E ratio of 279.05 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

