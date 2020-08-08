Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,890 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $38,341,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 649,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 371,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after acquiring an additional 344,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $25,468,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

