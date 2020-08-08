Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. 655,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,076. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

