Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETV. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 30.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 98.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the first quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $15.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

