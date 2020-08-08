Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 425,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,746,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $8,645,163 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.90. 1,354,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.