Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock worth $8,645,163 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.43.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

