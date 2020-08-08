Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Ecolab worth $53,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after buying an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,163. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

