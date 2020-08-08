EDC Blockchain [old] Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain [old] has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $4.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,724.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.20 or 0.02620143 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001862 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00659531 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003839 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain [old]

EDC Blockchain [old] (CRYPTO:EDC) is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official website is blockchain.mn. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain.

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain [old] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

