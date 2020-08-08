Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0100

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $15,610.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Token Profile

EDG is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

