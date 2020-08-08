Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,629,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,256,000 after acquiring an additional 518,437 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,746 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,350,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

