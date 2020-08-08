EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.75

EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $16.48. EDP Renovaveis shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDRVF. Santander downgraded EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale raised EDP Renovaveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded EDP Renovaveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

