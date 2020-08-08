Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 142.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,898 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $28,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,827,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,694.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,513 shares of company stock valued at $21,315,087. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.