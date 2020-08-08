Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

EIGR traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $11.81. 280,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,612. The company has a market cap of $274.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.47. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

