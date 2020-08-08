Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Hits $52.01 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00020324 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, BCEX and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 10% against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $52.01 million and $3.04 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00110920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.43 or 0.01970145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00192389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00110486 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,074,125 coins and its circulating supply is 21,783,200 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BCEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

