Electra Trading Up 4.6% This Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Electra has a market cap of $12.85 million and $33,789.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,562,657,947 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,501,394 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

