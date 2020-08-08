electroCore (ECOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,445.53% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get electroCore alerts:

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (up previously from $1.50) on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.