Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Electroneum has a market cap of $55.60 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Kucoin, Liquid and TradeOgre.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,180,510,557 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Liquid, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

