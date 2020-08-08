Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.82 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptohub, Liquid and Cryptopia. Electroneum has a market cap of $53.82 million and $594,633.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,180,688,299 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Bitbns, CoinBene, Liquid, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

