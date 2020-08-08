Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,185 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $23,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,273 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $240,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,830 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $22,345,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,345. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.96.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 3,053 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $359,032.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $73,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $655,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,232 shares of company stock worth $4,156,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

