Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 95 ($1.17).

ELM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elementis from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Elementis alerts:

LON ELM opened at GBX 64.10 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.34. Elementis has a 1-year low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.29).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.