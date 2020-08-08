Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Up 65.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $118,524.28 and $720.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 65.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.23 or 0.03325382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00058976 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

