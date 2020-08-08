Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.79. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.84% of Ellomay Capital worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

