Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY) dropped 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42, approximately 271,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 399,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a market cap of $274.00 million and a PE ratio of -50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.75.

In other news, Director Ronald Husband sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total value of C$173,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,445 shares in the company, valued at C$1,467,774.74. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Kenwood sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total transaction of C$53,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,178,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,100,427.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $443,520.

Ely Gold Royalties Company Profile (CVE:ELY)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

