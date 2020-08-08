Elysian (ELY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,413.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $99,170.71 and approximately $19,413.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $583.91 or 0.05003906 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013510 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.