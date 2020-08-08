Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 988.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Emcor Group by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Emcor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of EME stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

