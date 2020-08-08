Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

