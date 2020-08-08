Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.59.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after buying an additional 28,059,331 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enbridge by 55.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,387 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 274,567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 11.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 18,852,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Enbridge by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,800,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $483,872,000 after purchasing an additional 565,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $33.00. 1,889,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,493. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6021 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 115.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

