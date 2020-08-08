Energi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Energi has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $64.82 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00017385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.01982622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00090227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00190326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00111115 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 31,685,747 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

