EnergiToken Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.00 (ETK)

EnergiToken (CURRENCY:ETK) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, EnergiToken has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EnergiToken token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, CoinBene, IDEX and Coinsuper. EnergiToken has a market capitalization of $261,064.85 and approximately $9.00 worth of EnergiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EnergiToken Token Profile

ETK is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. EnergiToken’s total supply is 2,052,153,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,852,153,500 tokens. EnergiToken’s official message board is medium.com/@energimine. The official website for EnergiToken is energitoken.com. EnergiToken’s official Twitter account is @energimine. The Reddit community for EnergiToken is /r/EnergiToken.

Buying and Selling EnergiToken

EnergiToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnergiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnergiToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnergiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

