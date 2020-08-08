Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 675,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,909. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Energizer news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Energizer by 370.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Energizer by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

