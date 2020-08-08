Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Energy Services of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESOA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.76. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 5,591 shares traded.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.47 target price on shares of Energy Services of America in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

About Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.