Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

ENTG stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.26. 1,063,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,059. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $74.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,101 shares of company stock worth $14,362,724. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Entegris by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 98,723 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 423,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

