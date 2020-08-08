Entropic Communications (NASDAQ:ENTR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.87

Entropic Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.87 and traded as high as $23.40. Entropic Communications shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

About Entropic Communications (NASDAQ:ENTR)

Entropic Communications, Inc (Entropic) is a fabless semiconductor company. Entropic designs, develops and markets semiconductor solutions to enable home entertainment. The Company offers a portfolio of set-top box (STB), Video System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and home connectivity (Connectivity) solutions. Entropic’s Connectivity solutions enable access to broadcast and Internet Protocol television (IPTV) services, as well as deliver and distribute other media content, such as movies, music, games and photos across the home.

