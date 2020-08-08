Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.04. 514,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,350. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.73 and a beta of 1.75. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Envestnet news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $149,338.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,133.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 13,098 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $974,229.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 282,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

