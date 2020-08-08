eosDAC Reaches Market Cap of $883,710.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One eosDAC token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. eosDAC has a market cap of $883,710.00 and $27,111.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

