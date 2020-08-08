EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.49 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.40-1.49 EPS.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.00. The company had a trading volume of 351,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,298. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $306.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.40. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

