Equal (EQL) Price Up 39.4% This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Equal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. Equal has a total market capitalization of $355,432.05 and $2,565.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Equal has traded up 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.68 or 0.01969383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00191928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00110186 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.