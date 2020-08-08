Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $771.40.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $4,806,515. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Equinix by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $791.70 on Friday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $799.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $728.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.74.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

