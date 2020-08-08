Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lessened its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,193 shares during the quarter. Equinox Gold Cp makes up about 1.6% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 1.44% of Equinox Gold Cp worth $40,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,298. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.