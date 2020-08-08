Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Equitable has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equitable to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -357.44 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.